Boman Irani who is known as a character actor in Bollywood dons diverse characters with ease and portrays them effortlessly, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers

From 'Virus' to 'Tammy', 7 roles of Boman Irani that live rent free in our mind

Boman Irani is one of the most cherished actors in the film industry. Boman started his acting career at the age of 41 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2000 film 'Josh'. He has been able to make his name in the film industry with his compelling craft in less time. Besides acting, the actor ventured into direction and has also gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys'. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, let's have a look at some of his roles that stood out:

Dr. Jagdish Chandra Asthana in 'Munnabhai MBBS'

Boman dons the hat of a doctor in this comedy-drama film to play the Dean of a medical college. He is a hardworking and dedicated professor who strives to provide good education and healthcare. He is often seen at crossroads with the titular character Munnabhai, who resorts to unconventional ways to cure patients, often with his enthusiasm and fun games. Boman's character goes through a change of heart by the end of the film.

Temthon "Tammy" Irani in 'Happy New Year'

Boman Irani played the role of a seizure-prone safecracker in ‘Happy New Year’. He is a quirky old Parsi guy who loves locks and has spent his whole life making or breaking them. He was unmarried in the film but had a flirty side to his character too. Tammy stood out for audiences because of his unusual fear of his old mother too.

Lakhbir Singh aka Lucky Singh in 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'

Opposite to the first installment of this franchise film, Boman Irani plays an unscrupulous businessman who believes only in the language of greed and dishonesty. He manipulates things to suit his demands that would further benefit him. Boman Irani plays the role of this cunning man with conviction and the audience still remembers him as a memorable character.

Viru Sahastrabudhhe aka Virus in '3 Idiots'

Boman played the role of an Engineering professor and the Headmaster of the Imperial College of Engineering (ICE) in '3 Idiots'. Viru is an arrogant and ruthless disciplinarian who wants to impose his ideology of life on everyone regardless of what the other feels. He is a firm believer in traditional ways of education and does not tolerate rebellion against the conventional ways.

Bhau Sahib in 'Bhootnath Returns'

Boman plays a corrupt politician cum goon 'Bhau Sahib' in this comedy film who can go to any lengths to win the election and stay in power. He convinces the audience with his buttered promises and despised glances in the role of a politician.

King in 'Dilwale'

Boman plays a drug baron in this action-romance film who is both feared and made fun of. He plays an eccentric don in the film and the actor justifies the character with his approach and body language.

Pruthvishbhai Patel in 'Jayesbhai Jordaar'

An arrogant sexist patriarchial village sarpanch who is a firm opposer of women's rights and believes that women themselves are responsible for their woes. While listening to a girl's eve-teasing complaint, he bans the use of bathing soaps for women. Boman played this character with finesse, making the viewers hate him.