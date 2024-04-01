Boman Irani shares sweet birthday wish for his 'dear fellow' Mohan, see post

Boman Irani took to social media to share a birthday post for his 'dear fellow' Mohan. He has been an integral part of the actor's team for 20 years now

Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani celebrated for his memorable roles in iconic films such as ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, took a moment today to express his heartfelt birthday wishes for his ‘dear fellow’ Mohan. Taking to his Instagram, Boman Irani shared a touching message to his long-time companion and indispensable member of his team, Mohan, on the occasion of his birthday.

Through the pictures shared by him, it's evident that Mohan isn't just a team member; he's an integral part of the Irani family. The actor wrote, “Mohan has been around for 20 years. We’ve traveled the world and seven seas together. In all these years, he’s: Never missed giving me my meds. Never missed cracking a joke that he loves best. Never missed an opportunity to ding-dong our shirts. Never misses an occasional beer. But most of all, he never misses a chance to let me know he’s around and will always be. Thanks for it all. Happy birthday, my dear fellow. To what’s next...!”

Boman Irani on his movie watching experience:

Boman Irani, who's now becoming a director, took a stroll down memory lane and narrated an incident when his mother understood his love for stage and cinema, and encouraged him to watch movies again and again. In a conversation with Vaibhav Munjal, CEO and Co-founder of ‘Chalchitra Talks’ during the Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 (CIFF), Irani recalled his first movie-going experience.

The actor, who is best known for his work in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, said: “I was not a talkative child. I used to lisp, stammer, I used to struggle to speak, so I never spoke too much. In fact I didn’t speak at all. And I needed some kind of outlet. One day as a kid I was on stage and my mom was sitting in the audience, and she was smiling at me from somewhere in the corner.”

Continuing to talk about his childhood, Irani said: “I was a very unhappy and nervous child. I was born posthumously after the death of my father, so I was surrounded by women, and was extremely shy. I still am. I only make these big noises to cover up for my nervousness. That’s why I take it to the cinema and stage."

The actor added: “My mother understood that I loved the stage and cinema. She encouraged me to watch movies again and again, even though I had seen those before. I asked ‘why mom’, she said, ‘because you will understand the lighting, the lyrics, drama and acting’. So this is what I remember from my childhood movie going experience.”

On the work front, Boman Irani recently announced his directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’. The actor has also written the film along with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, renowned for his work on the 2014 film ‘Birdman’.