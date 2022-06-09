Boman Irani's digital series debut 'Masoom' to release on June 17

Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17

Boman Irani. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital series debut with 'Masoom', a psychological thriller, which is also slated to release on June 17. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17.

Boman said: "I made my long-awaited digital debut with 'Masoom' on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience. "Playing the father to my reel life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too." It also stars Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

Samara said: "In 'Masoom', I play a young girl who is on a quest to uncover the truth when everyone around her wishes to leave it buried. Getting to play this role with a veteran actor like Boman Irani as my on-screen father was a great learning experience. As a whole, working with a cast and crew that had so much experience, I grew as a performer and a person. I really hope audiences enjoy the thrill and rush that the story will take you through."

Show full article