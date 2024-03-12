Breaking News
Boney Kapoor meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Updated on: 12 March,2024 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presented Boney Kapoor the 'Letter of Award', which will now allow him to proceed with formalities related to the project

Boney Kapoor and Yogi Adityanath

Producer Boney Kapoor recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow regarding the new proposed film city in Noida. Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects and real estate company Bhutani Group had bagged the rights to develop the film city near the upcoming Noida International Airport.


Yogi also presented Kapoor the 'Letter of Award', which will now allow him to proceed with formalities related to the project.


Earlier Boney Kapoor said, "Bayview Projects and Bhutani Infra are proud to have received the tender to develop the International film studio in Noida, UP."


They will make every effort to live up to expectations regarding the Chief Minister's dream project and ensure that he is not disappointed.

He wrote on social media that they will establish an international centre for film shooting for filmmakers worldwide at this studio. The studio will not only facilitate film shooting but also provide post-production facilities. According to him, a producer should be capable of coming to the studio with a script and leaving after the completion of the final film.

Director Boney Kapoor mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will now become their home for filmmaking, and they are committed to making it an international-level film city. He praised the transparent bidding process conducted by the UP government, considering it a win for everyone involved, and expressed enthusiasm about being a part of it. He mentioned that they will soon present its design and concept to the public.

The work on this project will start soon. 

