Boney Kapoor has allegedly moved to the Madras High Court after three people claimed their share in Sridevi's Chennai property. He claimed that they unlawfully issued documents and are now claiming the property purchased by the late actress in 1988

Film producer Boney Kapoor has recently moved to the Madras High Court. He alleged that three individuals have been unlawfully claiming their rights over a Chennai property owned by his late wife, actress Sridevi. According to reports, Kapoor filed a plea in the court and also shared details claiming an alleged “fraud" by the three individuals.

Boney Kapoor's claims in Sridevi's property matter

Boney Kapoor reportedly informed the court that Sridevi had purchased the property back on April 19, 1988, from a person named M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. The man had three sons and two daughters. The Mudaliar family, including all the members, had entered into a mutual arrangement in February 1960, regarding the division of the property between them. Based on their agreement, Sridevi purchased the property.

However, in recent times, three people have been reportedly claiming rights over this property. The three individuals include one woman, who claims to be the second wife of one of the three sons of Mr. Mudaliar, while the other two are her sons.

In his plea, Boney highlighted that this alleged second wife claims that she got married to Mudaliar's son on February 5, 1975. However, his first wife reportedly died on June 24, 1999, and hence, her marriage to him cannot be considered legal. Boney Kapoor also raised concerns about the jurisdiction of the revenue official to issue a legal heirship certificate to the three individuals, further asking the court to revoke it at the earliest.

Madras HC's order

On hearing Boney Kapoor’s plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh ordered the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar to decide within four weeks. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, who presided over the matter, directed that the legal heirship certificate obtained by the claimants in 2005 be cancelled. Kapoor allegedly claimed that the document was falsely issued in their favour and they are now using it to assert rights over Sridevi’s farmhouse property.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case has drawn attention because of the legal complexities, but also due to the emotional weight it carries. Given that it holds the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, it is expected to trigger sentiments of her fans. Sridevi's untimely passing in 2018 still resonates with millions of fans.