Boney on Sunday, posted a beautiful throwback picture of the couple and expressed how much he misses her. The picture showed the two smiling at each other.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Boney Kapoor stares into Sridevi's eyes in throwback picture: 'True love cannot be hidden' x 00:00

Producer Boney Kapoor often shares throwback moments of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. Boney on Sunday, posted a beautiful throwback picture of the couple and expressed how much he misses her. The picture showed the two smiling at each other. Along with the picture, Boney added a caption that read, "True love cannot be hidden." The post quickly went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Soon after Boney dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "My favourite queen, Sridevi ma'am," while another called them "the best couple." Recently, Boney also shared another throwback picture of Sridevi, where she looked stunning in a black gown, smiling gracefully. Remembering her, he wrote, "Elegance & Grace of a true Queen."

In October last year, Boney Kapoor along with his daughter inaugurated a chowk in Mumbai on Saturday as a tribute to late actor Sridevi. The event was attended by political leaders and members from the industry. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also attended the launch.

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever