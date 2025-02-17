Breaking News
Diljit Dosanjh to play Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who will join Border 2’s shoot in April, to play Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the war drama

(From left) Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh also star in the film

The shoot of Border 2 is on in full swing at the Babina cantonment in Jhansi with leading men Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. mid-day has learnt that Diljit Dosanjh, the fourth pillar of director Anurag Singh’s war drama, is expected to join the unit in April. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the actors’ roles in the movie that chronicles a chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Dosanjh recently revealed on a podcast that he will step into the shoes of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an officer in the Indian Air Force, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.


Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon
Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon


Sekhon was stationed at the Srinagar air base on December 14, 1971, when it was attacked by six Pakistan Air Force F-86 jets. The officer was recognised for his lone defence of the air base. A source says, “Diljit is currently shooting for the Punjabi film, Sardaarji 3, in Scotland. He will begin his prep for Border 2 by March-end. Anurag has charted out a 20-day, start-to-finish schedule for him. They will shoot the talkie portions at the Bombay Flying Club in Juhu. The wide angle shots will be filmed in Kashmir, where replicas of the Folland Gnat fighter aircrafts will be used and the Srinagar air base recreated.” Deol is said to reprise his character of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri from Border (1997).


