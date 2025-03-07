Border 2 producer and writer Nidhi Dutta is expecting her first child with husband Binoy Gandhi; baby due in July

Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi on the set of Border 2

Border 2 has been Nidhi Dutta’s baby as she is not only producing the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty-starrer, but has also written it. As she shapes up her passion project based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, she has another reason to celebrate. The producer is expecting her first child with husband Binoy Gandhi, who recently directed Ghudchadi (2024).

JP Dutta

Sources tell us that she shared the good news with her cast and crew right when director Anurag Singh took Border 2 on floors in January. A source from the unit reveals, “She announced her pregnancy on the set, and the unit couldn’t be happier. Her parents JP Dutta and Bindiya were over the moon! Interestingly, Bindiya was expecting their second child, Siddhi, during the making of Border [1997]. Nidhi wants to be a hands-on producer. Being a woman producer on a war film isn’t easy, but having such examples will encourage more women. She is balancing the film and her pregnancy beautifully. The baby is due in July; by then, the movie’s post-production will begin.”

When mid-day reached out to filmmaker JP Dutta, he confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, it’s true. We need everyone’s blessings as Nidhi and Binoy begin this new chapter in their lives. To see my daughter working on the film tirelessly while expecting her bundle of joy makes me so proud.”