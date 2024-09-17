Breaking News
Updated on: 17 September,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A new update on Border 2 confirms that the action drama will go on floors from November 25, and the team is currently planning to start the recce in North India

In Pic: Border 2 cast, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are all set to come together to play Indian Armed Forces officers in Anurag Singh's directorial ‘Border 2’. With excitement growing around the project, a new update confirms that the action drama will go on floors from November 25, and the team is currently planning to start the recce in North India, specifically Jammu and Srinagar. If source reports are to be believed, the team is looking forward to shooting the film in real locations to give it a rustic feel.


Border 2 is to go on the floor from November 25



As per a Pinkvilla source, "The pre-production work for 'Border 2' has been ongoing for almost a year now, and the team is finally gearing up to take the film on floors from November 25. Anurag Singh and his team are all set to start the recce for the film within a week, and the first two locations they have zeroed in on are Jammu and Srinagar."


Border 2 team to shoot on real locations

The source also revealed that the makers are focusing on shooting dramatic moments and some action scenes on real locations to make it feel more realistic. “The idea is to make a high-octane yet authentic war film. Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, along with director Anurag Singh, are leaving no stone unturned to bring to the spectacle a film that makes the cinema-going audience proud and celebrates the legacy of part one,” the source added.

Border 2 to hit theatres on Republic Day 2026

While further revealing how the makers are aiming for a Republic Day 2026 release, the source mentioned that the team of Sunny Deol  starter will shoot in the North for a 6-month period. “The film will be shot over a 6-month period from November to May and is gearing up for a Republic Day 2026 release. Heavy planning is going into the logistics to pull off an action-heavy and cult franchise like this in a professional manner, sticking to the planned timelines,” the source concluded.

While filmmaker JP Dutta helmed the 1997 film, for the sequel, he has handed the baton over to his daughter Nidhi Dutta, who has written and produced the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film showcases a different chapter of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

