BTS stars! Ashley Rebello: I'll design a beautiful lehenga-choli for Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, Katrina Kaif looks like an 'Apsara'

Updated on: 03 July,2022 06:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Celebrity stylist and designer Ashley Rebello is the first guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS stars'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Sonakshi Sinha


Celebrity stylist and designer Ashley Rebello is the first guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS stars.' 'BTS stars' is a series that takes a behind the scenes look at films and celebrities and shows you what goes into making them look as great as they do!

While Ashley is stylist to Salman Khan since Wanted (2009) he's also styled leading ladies like Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.




Watch video to know more!


 

Speaking about his dream look for the Dabangg actress, Ashley says, "A beautiful lehenga-choli that I'm going to design for her wedding soon! Hopefully soon!"

When asked about Katrina Kaif he says, "I'd like to see her in the old style 'Amrapali.' She's got such a great body and will look so stunning with all the jewelry on, like an Apsara."

