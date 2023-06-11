Breaking News
'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48

'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48

Updated on: 11 June,2023 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials

Mangal Dhillon

Just a week before of his birthday, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. He was 48.


Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials.


He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years.


In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV Serial 'Buniyaad', which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After 'Buniyaad' he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were 'Yugandhar', 'Lakshman Rekha', 'Nishana', 'Vishvaatma', 'Khoon Bhari Mang' and 'Azad Desh Ke Ghulam', besides serials like 'Junoon', 'Panther', 'Ghutan', 'Kismat' and 'Noorjahaan'.

Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema.

"His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.    

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

