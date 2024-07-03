Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed movie Jawan will be released in Japan on November 29th. Fans can look forward to catching it on the big screen!

Jawan

Nearly a year after its global release, the action film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, is set to premiere in Japan on November 29th.

Nearly a year after its global release, the action film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, is set to premiere in Japan on November 29th. The film will be distributed by Twin, known for handling Indian films in Japan.

How to watch Jawan in Japan?

The official Twitter account recently announced the release plans for Jawan with a trailer and poster, emphasizing it as the top-grossing Indian film of 2023. The distributor also disclosed that advance ticket sales in Japan will start on July 5th, almost five months prior to its premiere.

Advance ticket buyers will receive posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the song "Chaleya."

Jawan director Atlee on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

Teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, Atlee's Bollywood debut directorial debut broke several records. Jawan is an action spectacle with adrenaline-pumping sequences which were choreographed by a team from Hollywood.

In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee revealed that the scene where Shah Rukh's Vikram Rathore lights a cigar with the sparks generated during an action-packed scene was loved by people from the West. The director added that he received several calls from them.

Atlee said in the interview, "People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great director and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it.’"

He further added, "So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally."

After the success of Jawan, Atlee mentioned in an interview with ETimes that he would love to see the film reaching the Oscars. The director said, "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?"