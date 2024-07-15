Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold out Canada concert Diversity is our superpower

Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert: ‘Diversity is our superpower’

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert: ‘Diversity is our superpower’

Justin Trudeau, Diljit Dosanjh Pic/X

Listen to this article
Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert: ‘Diversity is our superpower’
x
00:00

Punjabi actor and singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh who has taken India to the global stage is currently busy enthralling fans worldwide with his tours. Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 


Sharing a video of Justin arriving at the venue, Diljit wrote, “Diversity is (flag of Canada) strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” The clip also shows the duo cheering, “Punjabi aa gaye oye.”



Justin also posted a picture of meeting Diljit and wrote, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.” 

The singer replied, “Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You.”

Earlier, Diljit scripted history with his appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show. It set a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker. In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. 

Diljit was previously seen in the film ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. It follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme. Diljit plays the role of a customs officer as well as Kriti’s love interest. A sequel has been proposed for 'Crew,' producer Rhea Kapoor told Variety.  He is currently receiving praise for his recent release, 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' co-starring Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Canada diljit dosanjh punjab Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK