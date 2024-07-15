Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert: ‘Diversity is our superpower’

Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Punjabi actor and singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh who has taken India to the global stage is currently busy enthralling fans worldwide with his tours. Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sharing a video of Justin arriving at the venue, Diljit wrote, “Diversity is (flag of Canada) strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” The clip also shows the duo cheering, “Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre! pic.twitter.com/vyIKlvvplM — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 14, 2024

Justin also posted a picture of meeting Diljit and wrote, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.”

The singer replied, “Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You.”

Oh WAHEGURU 🙏🏽



Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You.



Regards 🫶🏽🫶🏽 https://t.co/IBxd3THTNl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 14, 2024

Earlier, Diljit scripted history with his appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show. It set a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker. In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit was previously seen in the film ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. It follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme. Diljit plays the role of a customs officer as well as Kriti’s love interest. A sequel has been proposed for 'Crew,' producer Rhea Kapoor told Variety. He is currently receiving praise for his recent release, 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' co-starring Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film.