At the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Mouni Roy looks sophisticated and alluring in a black dress with skillful makeup

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy raises mercury levels in a strapless black gown x 00:00

Mouni Roy, who is regarded as one of the most famous female stars in B-town, began her career with TV serials before making a big move to Bollywood. The public admires her for her captivating presence, remarkable acting abilities, and stunning physical appearance. Her name has regularly appeared in the news, and once again, she made headlines with her impressive debut at Cannes 2023.

Several Bollywood stars graced the Cannes 2023 red carpet and impressed everyone with their stylish ensembles. Mouni Roy's admirers were particularly interested in her attire since she is renowned for carrying herself with dignity and poise no matter what she wears.

Roy went all out in selecting her Cannes 2023 ensemble, paying attention to the smallest details. Her stunning appearance exuded both sophistication and allure. The highlight of her attire was an exquisite black strapless dress, which she complemented with skillfully applied makeup, enhancing her stunning features. Without a doubt, Mouni is the true embodiment of fashion.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself from Cannes 2023 with the caption "NOIR (black heart emoji)" along with details of

Dressed in : @tarike@tarikedizofficial with @bjs_houseproductions, Eyewear: @lenskart, Styled by : @thetyagiakshay, Heels : @louboutinworld, Beauty : gpkritikos, Creative Production- @fetch_india @pankhurifetch, Photographer - @wilsonballarin, Videographer - @shakeelbinafzal, Lenskart - @sashakeneivonuo

@anupamtripathi_, @lenskart, #LenskartAtCannes"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As soon as the pictures were up, Mouni's fans went gaga and flooded the comments section.

Mouni Roy expresses her exhilaration, stating, "I am truly honoured to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It is a dream come true to be a part of this iconic event, showcasing my unique style and passion for cinema to a global audience. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and look forward to making a memorable mark at Cannes."

Mouni's presence on the red carpet brought to mind other celebrities from the B-town circuit who have graced the same spot with their elegance and poise, such as Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Vijay Varma.

Also recently, Mouni Roy treated her fans with glimpse of her vacation days. She recently went on a trip to Italy with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends. She dropped multiple photos in her multiple posts in which the actor accentuated her look, showing how much she is enjoying the vacation in Italy.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'The à¤µà¤°GIN Tree'.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy all set to walk the red carpet at the film festival