Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan goes for more black on the red carpet

There were numerous celebrities from India who attended the renowned Cannes International Film Festival 2023. One of them happened to be Shruti Haasan, who graced the festival with her presence in 2017 to support her movie 'Sangamithra.' However, for reasons best known to her, she eventually withdrew from the project.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the beautiful pictures from the red carpet, captioning them, "Red carpet but always make it black (Red heart emoji, black heart emoji, along with Nazar Amulet emoji).

Styled by @surbhishukla

In @vaishalisstudio (diamond emoji) @swarovski

Hmu

@nicola_noviello

@alisamakeupbar

(camera emoji) @imagesdazur

Shruti Haasan has returned to the festival after six years. She was at the festival back then to promote a film she had eventually dropped out of. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her look from a private reception hosted by Chopard with the caption, "Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting story telling and the sisterhood - I love this."

She gave off a very retro vibe in the black shirt and skirt made of latex. She paired the outfit with striking silver rings and block heels. She tied her hair in a neat bun and opted for matte-finish makeup.

Haasan will be participating in a round-table discussion on gender parity in the capacity of chief guest of honour. Titled Activating Change and hosted by Breaking Through the Lens, the talk will focus on challenges and opportunities that underrepresented genders in the film industry face.

“I have spoken to my co-stars about [gender parity], but it is not a conversation we get into in detail because it is still awkward and hasn’t been dealt with openly. I am happy to start talking about it. A lot of us are in the process of [effecting] change, be it about mental health or pay parity. I was always influenced by musicians who spoke about their struggles or of their triumphs and tribulations,” she said, talking to mid-day.com.

The actor also admits that she often finds herself juggling between choosing promising opportunities and raising her voice against discrimination. “I have also been part of films where my roles have been cut at the editing table or have been seen as the second lead to the man. But, when I get the opportunity to do female-driven subjects, I will do them.”

