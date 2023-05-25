Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone walks the red carpet at premiere of 'Kennedy' in a striking metallic copper gown

Sunny Leone along with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat walked the red carpet at the Cannes 2023 for the world premiere of their film 'Kennedy'

While many celebrities from India walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Sunny Leone is the only Indian actress representing her film. The actress is the lead of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy co-starring Rahul Bhat. The film had its world premiere in the Midnight Section of the film festival. The film was screened early on Thursday and saw Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap, and Rahul Bhat walk together in the red carpet.

For her big night, Sunny Leone stunned in a metallic copper gown by NAJA SAADE. The dress is from the Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection of the designer. Leone had a glorious moment ion the red carpet as she posed for the photographers. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, Sunny Leone wrote on Instagram, "The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team"

'Kennedy', Anurag Kashyap's fifth film in Cannes, stars Rahul Bhat (previously seen in Kashyap's 'Ugly' and 'Dobaaraa') as an insomniac ex-cop, who dwells in different circumstances looking for redemption. The ex-cop, who is presumed dead for a long time, operates secretly for the corrupt system. Leone plays a laughing femme fatale in his life, notes 'Deadline'.

In an interview with PTI a day ahead of the screening of 'Kennedy', Leone said: "Growing up, you have a vision of what it could be like to be in Cannes. Once you are here, it is something else." Answering a question about how she landed the role of Charlie in "Kennedy", she said Kashyap called her and said he believed she was right for the part.

"But he said I would have to audition for it. I said 'I'd love to'," the actor recalled. She went prepared for the audition. "Ten people were sitting there. I gave the audition. The director said you are right for the role and then turned to all the others and asked what they felt. That was a real test," Leone said.

"I sneakily found out last night that the director's mind had already been made up. They were probably not sure I would turn up for the audition. Many actors in Bollywood do not give screen tests after they reach a certain level," she added.

