"Can't believe": Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'

Apart from the storyline, the film also garnered loads of praises for its music -- especially Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's soulful song 'Samjhawan'

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Alia Bhatt can't believe that her romantic comedy 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a decade old. To celebrate this day, she posted a special clip on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia shared a clip of her iconic scenes from the film and captioned it, "#10YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania."

She also re-shared director Shashank Khaitan's post and wrote, "Cant believe it."

Shashank Khaitan posted a throwback picture of himself, Alia and Varun Dhawan.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "10 Years ... Wow ... Only Gratitude... Thank you Universe..."

Varun also dropped a poster of the movie to celebrate the occasion.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a romantic comedy. It marked Varun and Alia's second collaboration together after the duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan's 'Student of the Year' in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra'.

Earlier this month, the makers of 'Jigra' announced the new release date of the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' the film which also stars Sharvari as super agents.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

YRF's spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was 'Tiger 3.'

