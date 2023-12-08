"Can't go a day without you": Genelia Deshmukh pens sweet note for her mother on birthday

Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture

Picture Courtesy/Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram account

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Thursday penned a sweet note for her mother Jeanette D'Souza on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared a cute family picture featuring herself, her mother and sons Riaan and Rahyl.

The note stated, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to grow up to be was MY Mum - her grace, her ability to be a homemaker and yet a professional, her immense sensitivity, her strength to conquer every obstacle that came her way, the joy she brought to everyone around her and her child-like persona that made people smile whenever they were in her company."

She added, "I don't think I could manage to be a patch on my mum but what I do know is, I am her daughter and that for me is the biggest honour I could ever have..Happy Birthday Mumma - You are my whole world .. Can't go a day without you "

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

