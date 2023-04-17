Casual get-together leads to Raahul Jatin and Shannon Sanu's musical collaboration

Jatin Pandit’s son Raahul on how track with Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon materialised over their musician-dads’ casual get-together

Jatin Pandit with Raahul; (right) Kumar Sanu with Shannon

It was over a casual interaction at the Pandits’ home that Raahul Jatin and Shannon Sanu decided to collaborate on a number. Son and daughter of musicians Jatin Pandit and Kumar Sanu respectively, the young duo’s next, Chand mere, is a romantic offering that they felt they could do justice to.

“Shannon is an easy person to work with. This is a song with a traditional Bollywood vibe. I came up with the hook, and thought it would be a winner. Thereafter, we worked around it and allowed the lyrics to decide how the song should turn out. This is how most of my songs are made,” says Raahul, adding that though he pens a few of his numbers, he wouldn’t choose to refer to himself as a songwriter, just yet.

Coming from a family of legacy, he admits, has its advantages. “Things become more convenient. [Those without knowledge] may not understand how a song can evolve. People may create the first edition and think that [it] could be the final product. They may not understand that a song can evolve and improve with time, and that is something that a person with experience can comprehend. For instance, for the making of a film like Avatar, a young [associate] would have failed to understand the director’s vision of creating all characters in blue. But, someone who has worked on a similar project would have been able to understand how to bring that vision to life. Belonging to a family [that has worked in the industry] offers this advantage.”

The youngster — who has also worked on Jaago, a track inspired by Michael Jackson’s Heal the world — minces no words while confessing that though he has been dabbling in the indie space, his goal is to create music for Bollywood. “That’s a good place to move towards,” he signs off.

