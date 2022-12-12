Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Catch me if you can

Catch me if you can

Updated on: 12 December,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Over 20 years after helming Big B-starrer Aankhen, Vipul Shah to direct another heist thriller; film to go on floors next summer

Catch me if you can

Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen


In 2002, Vipul Amrutlal Shah made his directorial debut with Aankhen. The Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal-starrer, which revolved around a bank heist pulled off by three visually-impaired men, became a box-office hit. Over 20 years since, the filmmaker is gearing up for another bank heist thriller. “After Aankhen, I had been looking for a suitable [story] to make a film on this idea. I have finally been able to crack the story,” says Shah.


Also Read: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's next 'The Kerala Story' brings to light a heart-wrenching tale of women trafficking



While the 2002 thriller, at its centre, had a disgruntled employee avenging a bank for firing him, the new yet-untitled movie will have a twist, promises the director. Shah, who is currently working on the screenplay, refuses to divulge further details, stating, “Let me come back with a proper announcement when it is all set. Right now, I’m in discussion with actors.” If things go as per plan, he will finalise the cast by early next year and take the film on floors by April 2023.


Vipul Amrutlal ShahVipul Amrutlal Shah

Until then, he is helming the Commando web series for Disney+ Hotstar. Considering the film franchise has become synonymous with Vidyut Jammwal, what made him hit pause on it, and take the OTT route? “Hollywood does it, time and again. Tom Cruise plays Jack Reacher in the film series, but another actor essays the character in the OTT space. Ditto Jack Ryan. Commando is our attempt in exploring [a spin-off] idea,” shares the filmmaker. 

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport with his best aerial acrobatic crew

While Jammwal will continue to be the big-screen Commando, a new actor will be introduced in the OTT version. Won’t it be tough for the newbie to match the action standards set by Jammwal? “Vidyut is exceptional [in action]. For the web series, we wanted an actor with a new style of action. After going through over 2,000 audition tapes, we found someone who [fit the bill]. We’ve written the series differently from the film. Both Commandos can co-exist, and come together at a later date.”

Are you looking forward to wild card entries in Bigg Boss 16?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vipul shah amitabh bachchan Akshay Kumar arjun rampal paresh rawal bollywood news Entertainment News vidyut jamwal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK