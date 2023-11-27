Catherine Zeta-Jones is a 'big fan of Indian Cinema': My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om, The Lunchbox touched me

At IFFI 2023, Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed her favourite Indian film. She said her children grew up watching Om Shanti Om whereas she loved The Lunchbox

Two-time Academy Awards winner Michael Douglas and acclaimed Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones are in India to attend the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor will be awarded the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award during the closing ceremony on Tuesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones, an Academy Award winner, joined him on his visit to Goa.

The renowned versatile actress interacted with the Indian media at IFFI 2023. Talking to the press, Catherine revealed her favourite Indian film. The actress said, "I love the country and the people so very much. I am a big fan of Indian Cinema. My children have grown up watching Om Shanti Om on a loop! Not just once… There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch, not much as I should have but now with streaming and film being crossing so much... A movie that I love was The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed. It was a story that was so fundamentally Indian but it connected to men and women all over the world. It connected to me as a woman. I watched it on an airplane twice! I asked my agent if I could meet him in person and I did and that was really special."

According to PIB, Catherine also spoke about her special connection with India. She shared, "The story I’ve never told before is that India has touched me in a very serious personal way. It was an Indian doctor who saved my life with a tracheotomy when I was 18 months old. I wonder why when I come to India, I have this feeling of coming home, this tingly feeling… and maybe it has something to do with that. The reason I’m here is because of the brilliance of an Indian doctor in the UK."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be performing at the closing ceremony. The actor will pay tribute to Michael Douglas.