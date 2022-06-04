Caught off-guard: Fans speculate 'Don 3' in the making as Ritesh Sidhwani captures a busy Farhan Akhtar

The producer wrote- "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard)."

Shah Rukh Khan's Don released in 2006 and the sequel came out in 2011. Fans have been waiting for the third part for more than a decade and have now speculated on the same. Courtesy? A picture uploaded by the filmmaker's partner and friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

He shared a picture of Farhan and wrote- "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard). @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…"

