Caught off-guard: Fans speculate 'Don 3' in the making as Ritesh Sidhwani captures a busy Farhan Akhtar

Updated on: 04 June,2022 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The producer wrote- "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard)."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Ritesh Sidhwani


Shah Rukh Khan's Don released in 2006 and the sequel came out in 2011. Fans have been waiting for the third part for more than a decade and have now speculated on the same. Courtesy? A picture uploaded by the filmmaker's partner and friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

He shared a picture of Farhan and wrote- "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard). @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…"




 
 
 
 
 
