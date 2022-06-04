Caught off-guard: Fans speculate 'Don 3' in the making as Ritesh Sidhwani captures a busy Farhan Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan's Don released in 2006 and the sequel came out in 2011. Fans have been waiting for the third part for more than a decade and have now speculated on the same. Courtesy? A picture uploaded by the filmmaker's partner and friend Ritesh Sidhwani.
He shared a picture of Farhan and wrote- "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard). @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…"
Farhan Akhtar will be part of the cast of Disney Plus' upcoming series 'Ms. Marvel'. According to 'Deadline', details regarding the character are under wraps, though his participation has been couched as a guest-starring role. 'Ms. Marvel' is set to premiere on June 8 and introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.
The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Akhtar is currently helming 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
He also has a multi-year partnership with Netflix via his and Ritesh Sidhwani's Mumbai-based Excel Entertainment. 'Ms. Marvel' episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers.
