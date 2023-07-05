CBFC orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal's 'Ghallughara'

'Ghallughara' has been granted certification by the CFBC but with a staggering 21 cuts

According to a Times of India report, the highly anticipated film 'Ghallughara,' directed by Honey Trehan, has been granted a certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the certification comes with a staggering 21 cuts imposed by the CBFC.

Inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Sikh human rights activist in the 1990s during Punjab's turbulent insurgency period, the film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role as Jaswant Singh Khalra as well as Arjun Rampal.

The CBFC has deemed certain parts and dialogues of the film as provocative and communal in nature, with the potential to incite violence/riots and radicalize Sikh youth. As a result, the board has ordered the removal of these contentious scenes and dialogues, amounting to a total of 21 cuts.

In addition to the cuts, the CBFC has also raised concerns about the film's potential impact on the country's sovereignty and foreign relations. Consequently, the board has requested the removal of specific dialogues and even modifying the film's original title.

The film 'Ghallughara' aims to shed light on the life and work of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who played a crucial role in uncovering human rights violations during the insurgency period in 1980s and 90s Punjab. However, the CBFC's decision to impose multiple cuts reflects their concerns regarding the film's content and its potential socio-political ramifications in state and amongst the masses.

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films who are producing the film have filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, wherein they have challenged the cuts demanded on the film on the grounds of violation of the Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. The next hearing will take place on July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella earlier this year. He will be seen in the biopic Chamkila in the pipeline, where he plays the role of Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra will play his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Set in Punjab, the film stars Diljit and Parineeti as real-life singer couple who were killed along with two members of their band in 1988. The first look of the film was shared in May.