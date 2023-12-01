Celebrating one year of 'Qala', here's looking back at Triptii Dimri's standout performance in the psychological thriller

Triptii Dimri in Qala

Listen to this article Celebrating one year of 'Qala': 'It was a journey of self-discovery', says Triptii Dimri x 00:00

Triptii Dimri, known for her powerful performances in various films, won hearts last year with her role in the psychological drama 'Qala.' The film, written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2022, with Triptii Dimri in the lead as Qala Manjushree, a renowned singer haunted by her past. Dimri's portrayal earned her praise as critics dubbed her 'the heart and soul of Qala,' capturing her character's vulnerabilities brilliantly. Celebrating one year of 'Qala', here's looking back at Triptii Dimri's standout performance in the psychological thriller.

In 'Qala,' Dimri delivered an excellent performance portraying a character struggling with a strained relationship with her mother (played by Swastika Mukherjee), showcasing sheltered innocence. This critically and commercially acclaimed masterpiece not only allowed Dimri to shine and display her versatility but also opened doors to new opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Looking back on the spectacular year that has been for Triptii Dimri since ‘Qala’, the actress said, "'Qala' was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I'm grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here’s to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on.”

Looking ahead, Triptii Dimri has exciting commercial projects in the pipeline, including Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and Anand Tiwari’s 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,' along with more yet to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' is a Karan Johar production, which will show Triptii in a commercial avatar. The film also stars Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

The actress is also a part of the star cast of Animal, which released in theatres today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.