Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead at her residence

Updated on: 12 June,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational image. Pic/iStock


Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on Saturday in suspicious circumstances at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Prathyusha, who was the founder of her own label named Prathyusha Garimella, used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills and had top clients from Tollywood, Bollywood and also from other sectors.




The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills has stated that she was found lying in the bathroom and that her dead body has been shifted to Osmania hospital for PME. She is suspected to have died by suicide.


