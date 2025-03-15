Earlier in the morning, videos of Kajol arriving at Ayan's residence with Ajay Devgn and Yug surfaced on social media

In pic: Kiara Advani & Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Mom-to-be Kiara, Kajol & others reach Ayan Mukerji’s residence for Deb Mukerji’s prayer ceremony x 00:00

Yesterday was quite a traumatizing day for Bollywood as ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerji, passed away. After the last rites that took place yesterday, several Bollywood stars visited Ayan Mukerji's residence today. Earlier in the morning, videos of Kajol arriving at Ayan's residence with Ajay Devgn and Yug surfaced on social media. Now, the latest video that has emerged on Instagram shows that mom-to-be Kiara Advani has also arrived to meet Ayan at his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol, who was there with the family yesterday during the last rites, visited Ayan's home again today to be with the grieving family and take part in the prayer ceremony held in honor of the departed soul. Another video that has surfaced on social media shows Kiara Advani stepping out of her car as she arrives at the filmmaker’s house for the prayer meet.

Filmmaker and Ayan's close friend, Karan Johar, looked evidently sad as he attended the prayer ceremony for the departed soul.

Kajol & Tanishaa’s heartfelt post for Deb Mukerji

Earlier in the morning, Kajol shared a heartfelt post for Deb Mukerji. While sharing a photo of herself posing with him, she wrote, "Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together when we were all dressed up and looking good. I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I’ve ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Even Tanishaa Mukerji took to Instagram to grieve the demise of her dearest Debu Kaka. While sharing a picture with him, Tanishaa wrote, "My dearest Debu Kaka. I might not be ready to let you go, but I have to! The gentlest, warmest, and most caring. Thank you for making me feel so loved! After dad, you were our pillar of strength ❤️ #DebMukerji"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

About Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerji

Deb Mukerji was also the uncle of actress Kajol. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was an actor, while another brother, Shomu Mukherjee, was married to Tanuja.

He had acted in several films in the 1960s and 1970s, beginning his career with films like Lal Patthar (1971), Adhikar (1971), and Ek Bar Mooskura Do (1972). More recently, in the 1990s, he appeared in films like King Uncle (1993), and his last theatrical appearance was in Kaminey (2009).

He was also instrumental in organizing the popular North Bombay Sarvajanik Durga Puja Pandal, one of Mumbai’s largest Durga Puja celebrations, which attracted several Bollywood celebrities every year.

Deb Mukerji's funeral will take place today at 4:00 PM at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.