Celina Jaitley, known for her unwavering support for the LGBTQIA community, recently spoke candidly about the challenges she encountered due to her vocal advocacy.

Celina Jaitley, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Celina Jaitley’s quest for LGBTQIA equality, “I recieved threats from people around the country" x 00:00

Celina Jaitley, known for her unwavering support for the LGBTQIA community, recently spoke candidly about the challenges she encountered due to her vocal advocacy. In a deeply personal revelation, Celina shared the distressing experience of receiving threats from individuals who opposed her stance on LGBTQIA rights. This unwarranted hostility and backlash served as a stark reminder of the obstacles faced by those who dare to raise their voices for marginalized communities.

The turning point in Celina's journey towards becoming a passionate advocate came with the tragic death of her makeup artist, Probier Da. This close friend and confidant, who happened to be gay, played a significant role in Celina's life during her early years as a struggling 15-year-old model. Probier Da acted as a nurturing figure, guiding and supporting Celina through the trials and tribulations of the fashion industry. His sudden passing had a profound impact on Celina, leading her to reflect on the challenges and prejudices faced by the LGBTQIA community.

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing Pride Month with Masala, Celina shared her profound connection with Probier Da, her makeup artist, during her challenging years as a 15-year-old model. Probier Da served as a maternal figure to her. His untimely demise deeply affected Celina. Their last conversation, occurring merely a week before his passing, revolved around his anxieties as an aging gay man—specifically, concerns regarding the absence of children, a life partner, and his desire to witness Celina marrying a kind-hearted man. His entire life had been a pursuit of happiness that eluded him due to the stigmatization of being gay.

The loss of her dear friend and the depth of his unfulfilled aspirations profoundly impacted Celina's worldview. It ignited a fire within her to champion the rights of the LGBTQIA community and challenge the prevailing prejudices that limit their opportunities for happiness and fulfillment. Determined to create a more inclusive society, Celina became an advocate for equal rights, using her platform to raise awareness and challenge discriminatory practices.

Beyond her passionate support for the LGBTQIA community, Celina Jaitley has enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Her journey to fame began when she won the prestigious title of Femina Miss India in 2001, followed by a commendable fourth runner-up placement in the Miss Universe pageant. Embarking on an acting career, Celina made her debut in the 2003 film 'Janasheen' and went on to star in several successful movies, including 'No-Entry,' 'Golmaal Returns,' and 'Apna Sapna Money-Money.'