Celina Jaitly crashes her Land Rover car worth crores: ‘No one was hurt, except husband’s bank balance'

Celina Jaitly Pic/Instagram

Actor Celina Jaitly took to Instagram and shared a hilarious post about crashing her luxury car worth crores. With a photo of herself practicing yoga, attached alongside the images of her damaged car, Celina wrote, “Yoga posture to inform husband that I destroyed my car…Yet again …Caption this. PS (No one was hurt except the car and husband’s bank balance.”

Celina’s luxury car seems to be a Land Rover Range Rover, a 5-seater SUV that costs anywhere between Rs 2.39 - Rs 4.17 crore.

Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The actress is a mother to twin boys Winston and Viraaj. She later had her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. But, due to a serious heart condition, their son Shamsher passed away.

Celina Jaitly might be away from the acting front, but, her social media is making the buzz these days.

Her first tryst with success happened when she won the title of Femina Miss India in 2001. She later became the fourth runner-up at the Miss Universe 2001. However, her journey has not been an easy one, it has been full of challenges.

"Many a time I wouldn’t even end up getting paid for my hard work and unauthorized use of images due to lack of industry regulations. Then there was the constant criticism and rejection either I was too white, too thin, not tall enough, or too tall, etc. For many years I had to hear many derogatory things about all the things that made me unique and go on despite that. For a child in her teens it was truly overwhelming hence the journey to the crown was a very intense one," she shared in an Instagram post.

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which also starred the late Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like 'No Entry', 'Apna Sapna Money Money' and 'Golmaal Returns'.

Earlier, Celina made headlines after a social media troll claimed she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

She clapped back stating, "Hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action."

