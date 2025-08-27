Breaking News
Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Celina revealed that her very first day on set was with Anil Kapoor in South Africa. Talking about working with him, she said that it was a masterclass in itself

Picture Courtesy/Celina Jaitly's Instagram account

As Anees Bazmee's 2005 laughter ride, "No Entry" clocked 20 years of release on Tuesday, actress Celina Jaitly treated the netizens with a cute throwback selfie with co-stars Esha Deol and Lara Dutta taken on the last day of the shoot in her car. 
 
"#noentry had no idea it would become a cult classic! @aneesbazmee ji narrated it to me over tea, &amp; choosing to play Sanjana instead of Bipasha’s role turned out to be one of the most rewarding decisions of my career. Sanjana’s honesty in comedy, the chemistry of the entire team, &amp; the magic of Aneesji’s vision made the film unforgettable", she wrote on her IG.

Celina revealed that her very first day on set was with Anil Kapoor in South Africa. Talking about working with him, she said that it was a masterclass in itself.

"His warmth, generosity &amp; constant guidance made a newcomer like me feel completely at home, &amp; the lessons I learned from him are ones I carry through my entire career", she penned.

Showering love on all her co-stars, Celina added: "Among the cast, I must mention #laradutta , a fellow #fauji daughter &amp; Miss Universe sister, our bond was instant, &amp; to this day we remain very close friends. #eshadeol too was such a lovely presence, &amp; together with #bipashabasu , the camaraderie among us girls was as memorable as what audiences saw on screen. @beingsalmankhan , @fardeenfkhan , @larabhupathi @bipashabasu , @imeshadeol , &amp; @boman_irani brought their own charm &amp; energy, &amp; Boman’s brilliance left a lasting impression."

She stated that fans still write to her saying that Sanjana remains one of their favorite characters.

Shedding light on the possibility of the original cast reuniting for "No Entry 2", Celina said "While I wish the original star cast could reunite, because the magic was always in the actors &amp; their chemistry, I will always hold immense respect for Anees Bazmeeji &amp; @boney.kapoor for giving us one of the most loved films of Indian cinema. Everyone from the cast still looks fabulous, &amp; richer with time &amp; experience."

"Perhaps one day the universe will give us the joy of seeing Sanjana, Kishen, Prem, Pooja, Bobby, Kajal, &amp; all our beloved characters return to the big screen together again," she concluded.

