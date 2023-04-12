Breaking News
Celina Jaitly slams troll who accused her of 'sleeping with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan'

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Celina Jaitly took to her Twitter handle to respond to a Twitter user who accused her of sleeping with actors Fardeen Khan and his late actor-director father Feroz Khan. The actress also tagged Twitter safety to look into the malignant tweet. 

Actor Celina Jaitly took to her Twitter handle to respond to a Twitter user who accused her of sleeping with actors Fardeen Khan and his late actor-director father Feroz Khan. The actress also tagged Twitter safety to look into the malignant tweet. 


A Twitter user by the name Umair Sandhu, known for his scandalous tweets on the Hindi film industry, wrote, "Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroz Khan ) and son (Fardeen Khan ) many times."



Reacting to the accusation, Celina hit back saying, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action.” Celina made her Hindi film debut with Fardeen Khan in the film Janasheen directed by Feroz Khan. 


After Celina hit back at the Twitter user, netizens came to her support and asked her to sue him for defamation. Umair Sandhu's profile claims that he is a member of the Overseas Censor Board.

The troll replied, “Oh just shut up! You were a C-grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did soft porn Films. Ok! Married a rich guy and then settled down! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice.”

Celina currently lives in Austria with her husband Peter Haag and their three kids.

