Ahead of the 'Jigra' release, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt drop the much anticipated empowering track 'Chal Kudiye' which is an ode to the strength of an older sister

Diljit and Alia

Listen to this article Chal Kudiye: Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt's vocals add magic to this empowering track from Jigra x 00:00

'Jigra' is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and the buzz surrounding it has only intensified since the announcement of iconic singer and performer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Alia Bhatt teaming up again. Eight years after their amazing collaboration on the hit track "Ikk Kudi," the duo is back with "Chal Kudiye," and the wait is finally over as the song is out, bringing an infectious energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the new song Chal Kudiye

'Chal Kudiye' is an uplifting anthem that celebrates hope and resilience of women across various fields, urging them to rise above challenges and embrace their inner strength. With its captivating beat, the song is powerfully sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt.

In the music video, Diljit makes a striking appearance in an all-white ensemble, while Alia stuns in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Ghar.' Written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh, this track is set to dominate playlists. The song is available now on the Saregama YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

About the teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming Jigra

The 2 minute 49 second teaser trailer of the actress upcoming film 'Jigra' was recently unveiled. The film directed by Vasan Bala will see Alia play an older sister. Asister whose only aim is to protect her younger brother against all odds. The younger brother has been played by the one film old Vedang Raina.

The teaser trailer opens with Alia Bhatt sitting in a dimly lit trailer and giving a gist of her family background. She says that her mother passed away and her father took his life. The only person she has is her brother and he has way less time left. She is evidently tired and this is just the tip of her problems. But she is not the one to give up. She is ready to take on the world to protect her brother who is currently in prison. We see glimpses of Vedang getting tortured in jail. The setting does not seem to be in India. Her brother seems to have been accused of something grave but the audience is not made aware of it.

Through the teaser trailer, the song 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena' plays in low-fi in the background. The music along with Alia Bhatt's performance and narrative slowly gets the audience hooked and it is very difficult to take you eyes off till the very end. The teaser trailer is such that it makes you want to know the story of these siblings who are going through trying times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Vedang Raina playing her brother. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.