Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan sheds 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer in Kabir Khans Chandu Champion
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kartik Aaryan sheds 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Updated on: 27 March,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik Aaryan sheds 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kartik Aaryan sheds 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to his role in director Kabir Khan’s 'Chandu Champion' is evident in his remarkable transformation. He embarked on a relentless 14-month boxing journey to portray this remarkable narrative to the world. For the first time, Kartik is stepping into a role of such intensity and is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of perfection.  


The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions.


The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.


Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is poised for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Besides that, Kartik also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. 

He will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3'. The original film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success. The third installment will be directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' maker Anurag Basu.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan kabir khan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Tripti Dimri vidya balan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK