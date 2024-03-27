'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik Aaryan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan sheds 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to his role in director Kabir Khan’s 'Chandu Champion' is evident in his remarkable transformation. He embarked on a relentless 14-month boxing journey to portray this remarkable narrative to the world. For the first time, Kartik is stepping into a role of such intensity and is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of perfection.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is poised for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Besides that, Kartik also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

He will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3'. The original film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success. The third installment will be directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' maker Anurag Basu.

(With inputs from ANI)