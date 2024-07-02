Earlier, she gave fans a glimpse into her daughter's family time as she dropped pictures of little daughter Devi's adorable moments on her Instagram Stories

Actor Bipasha Basu, who often shares happy moments with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, dropped another adorable family picture on social media.

The 'Raaz' actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie where Bipasha can be seen with Karan and Devi.

Bipasha also posted a video of her daughter Devi where she can be seen playing with balloons. Devi looks like a princess in a white gown with a bow.

Bipasha always treats her fans with a glimpse of Devi's adorable moments.

Earlier, she gave fans a glimpse into her daughter's family time as she dropped pictures of little daughter Devi's adorable moments on her Instagram Stories.

In the heartwarming post, Bipasha shared a picture of little Devi, dressed in an all-white frock, peering out of a glass window with innocent curiosity.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

