Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Check Out! Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Jadeja's match-winning shot at CSK vs GT IPL finals in Ahmedabad

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in different cities of the the country. Despite a hectic schedule, the stars were seen enjoying the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Finals in Ahmedabad. The match was first schedule to happen on Sunday but was later postponed to Monday due to heavy rains. The rain played spoilsport ion Monday as well delaying the match by hours. However, the spirits of the players and the audience were intact.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their social media to share updates from the field. Videos of the two on the field also went viral on social media. After the match was over, Vicky took to his Instagram feed to share a video of him and Sara reacting to the match winning shot by Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had a target of 171 in 15 overs to win their 5th title. In the last 2 balls, the team had to score 10 runs and Jadeja rose to the occasion, hitting a six and four to finish the match in style.

"Badle tere Mahi…Leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar..toh kisi duniya chahe!," he wrote in Hindi and added, "MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner". In the video, Vicky and Sara can be seen jumping around in shock after witnessing the nail-biting finish to the match.

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Meanwhile, before the match, Vicky was seen enjoying the delicacies of Gujarat including dhokla, jalebi, khandvi, and more. The actor had also shared a picture of him posing behind a table filled with fafda and jalebi. The dish was arranged in a manner that it read, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film directed by Laxman Utekar will be released in theatres on June 2.

