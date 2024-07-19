Biopic on Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna in the works; restaurateur-filmmaker wants Ranbir, Nawaz or Vicky to play him

Vikas Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

How does an Amritsar boy go on to become one of the world’s most successful chefs? Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna’s life story has many more stories hidden in it. No wonder then that a biopic on him is in the works. It will not only chronicle his early years as an immigrant in the US, but also depict how he fought racism to climb through the ranks in the American culinary scene.