'Chhello Show': Going for gold, one show at a time

Ali Fazal to host special screening of Chhello Show for industry friends tomorrow, to lend support to India’s official Oscars entry

Ali Fazal

The road to Oscars is not easy. In such a scenario, a film, however meritorious it may be, can benefit from all the support it can get. Ali Fazal has thrown his might behind Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show, which is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The actor-producer — who, in 2018, was invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to become a member — will host a screening of Pan Nalin’s directorial venture tomorrow for his industry friends, thus creating awareness around the Gujarati film.



The Gujarati film, Chhello Show, is directed by Pan Nalin

Fazal firmly believes that before movies get recognised internationally, they should get their due on home turf. “Indian movies are doing well at the international level, and it is our responsibility to shower them with the love they deserve. Last Film Show is a beautiful movie and [has] every reason to be nominated at the Oscars. I want to lend my support to Indian cinema not just in the capacity of an actor, but also as a producer. I request all the Indian Academy members to [back] this wonderful movie.”

Also Read: India's Oscars entry 'Chhello Show' heads for Saudi Arabia's Red Sea film fest

The screening will be hosted by Fazal and actor-wife Richa Chadha at a Juhu club tomorrow, with Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Kubbra Sait, and Academy member Guneet Monga in attendance. “This screening is a small way to support their campaign. As a [new] producer, I understand how small efforts like these create a larger impact, when your content is seen by industry peers,” adds Fazal.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal