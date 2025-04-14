Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror comedy "Chhorii 2," got candid about their deepest fears

Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Chhorii 2' stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan reveal their deepest fears x 00:00

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror comedy "Chhorii 2," got candid about their deepest fears.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive conversation with us, Soha shared a deeply emotional reflection on her greatest fear — the untimely loss of loved ones. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress told IANS, “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. And I love so many people who are so close to me. I don't want to lose them. And I don't want them to lose me. So, I just fear the finality of death. Because after that, I don't think that you will be able to communicate with each other. The way we communicate in this life. And I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear. Because it is also going to happen. I don't get scared that I will die.”

On the other hand, Nushrratt shared a vulnerable side of herself, revealing that while she feels at peace with the idea of her own death, she dreads the thought of losing someone close to her.

“I feel like if I had to die suddenly,. Tomorrow or the day after. A month from now. I would still be accepting of the fact that I lived a good life. I enjoyed it. No problem. Shot late. So, it's not about my thing that I fear. What I fear is. Living. Outliving a loved one. Someone else who is close to my heart died. And I have been living for so many years. And I am not able to have that person in my life. While I am living and enjoying things. Or experiencing things. That is my biggest fear. That I want my people with me,” the actress stated.

On a related note, Chhorii 2 also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 11th April 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever