Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Khel Khel Mein Chitrangada Singh has THIS to say about her cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer

Khel Khel Mein: Chitrangada Singh has THIS to say about her cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer

Updated on: 18 August,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Her appearance also reminded many of 'Desi Boyz' film in which she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar

Khel Khel Mein: Chitrangada Singh has THIS to say about her cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer

Chitrangada Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Khel Khel Mein: Chitrangada Singh has THIS to say about her cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer
x
00:00

Multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein', which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing well at the box office so far.


The film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virak, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Interestingly, Chitrangada Singh has a special cameo in Mudassar Aziz's directorial.



Her appearance also reminded many of 'Desi Boyz' film in which she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar.


Talking about her cameo in 'Khel Khel Mein', Chitrangada said, "It is always amazing to team up with Akshay. Khel Khel. It was such an amazing experience working with him after so many years. It was thrilling to see fans going back to that Desi Boyz reference. Even we remembered those days, and also the first time I met him."

She added, "I feel so blessed to have received so much love for an appearance I made in the film. A little part has cast a huge shadow, and it's humbling to see the fans reacting so beautifully to it."

The film is currently competing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre". The film reportedly managed a Rs 5.05 crore nett opening on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chitrangada singh Akshay Kumar fardeen khan vaani kapoor taapsee pannu Pragya Jaiswal Khel Khel Mein desi boyz bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK