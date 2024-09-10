In the picture that the Bollywood star posted, Chunky Panday is sitting in a car, gripping the steering wheel with both hands, smiling proudly after his achievement

Chunky Panday's life mantra seems to be 'better late than never' and his latest post on Instagram is proof of this energy. On Tuesday, the actor posted a photo on Instagram, sharing the news that he finally passed his driving test—after 43 years!

Chunky Panday gets his driving license after decades

Chunky Panday is sitting in a car, gripping the steering wheel with both hands, smiling proudly after his achievement. Next to him is an officer from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). He wrote on Instagram, “Gave a Driving test again after 43 years. And guess what, I Passed. Thank you RTO Mumbai."

Chunky's co-star from the movie Mitti Aur Sona, Sonam Khan wrote, "Congratulations! ✨ You don’t know how to drive ?? If so thank goodness I didn’t have any driving scenes with you 😂😂 nonetheless congratulations once again ✨🍀👏🏻👏🏻"

Where and when will we see Chunky Panday acting next?

On the work front, Chunky is set to star in 'Industry'. Set in the bustling city of dreams, Mumbai, the trailer features an aspiring screenwriter and his poignant journey through friendships and professional setbacks, his boundless love and deep insecurities, his almost-success stories, and the inevitable failures that accompany his quest to break into the industry.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Chunky Panday in a statement said, "Being a part of the Industry has been like stepping into a world where every moment is a blend of comedy, chaos, and honest heartfelt moments. The character I portray in the series is considerably different from what I have done in the past. Working on this project with Amazon miniTV and an extremely talented cast and crew has been a wonderful experience, and I'm thrilled to invite viewers to embark on this journey with us."

"Industry has been an amazing journey for me and my character, Sanya, as we tried to showcase the struggles an aspirational female actress has to face while trying to make her mark in the industry. From hustling her way in this unapologetically ambitious world to climbing the ladder of becoming a successful actress, the show will strike a chord with all those who wish to make it big," added Asha Negi.

'Industry' will be out on Amazon miniTV soon.

(With inputs from ANI)