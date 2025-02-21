Comedian Harsh Gujral has deleted all episodes of his show 'The Escape Room', a show that uses dark humour and explicit content

Harsh Gujral

Listen to this article Comedian Harsh Gujral deletes all episodes of his show 'The Escape Room' as India's Got Latent' faces legal trouble x 00:00

Comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has landed in legal trouble and become a topic of national discussion in the past few days. The controversy erupted with a comment by Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps who attended the show as a panelist for one of the episodes. He made a joke about 'parents and sex' which went viral and offended many. The remark was called distasteful and immoral, leading to multiple FIRS against the YouTuber and people involved with the show. Amid this, comedian Harsh Gujral in a move of caution has pulled down all episodes from his show 'The Escape Room'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harsh Gujral takes down episodes form The Escape Room

Much like Samay's show Gujral's YouTube show involved dark humour and explicit content. The show went live in December last year. The creator has only uploaded two episodes so far and has now taken them down. Clicks from the episodes had already gone viral on social media.

The show saw contestants anonymously share startling secrets which is then discussed and made fun of by a panel of judges.

About India's Got Latent controversy

'India's Got Latent' became embroiled in controversy following a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the organizers of the show.

In response, Raina posted a message on his Instagram Story, expressing his regret and asserting that his only aim was to entertain.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly," he wrote.

Following the backlash, multiple FIRs were filed against the involved parties across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

The controversy intensified after Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against several individuals, including Allahbadia and Raina, for promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate content.

On February 18, the Supreme Court weighed in on the matter, strongly condemning Allahbadia's remarks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described the comments as "dirty and perverted," adding that such behaviour must be unequivocally condemned.