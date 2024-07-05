Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rider on the show

Rider on the show

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Gurmeet Choudhary rode his way to the red carpet for the screening of his web series, where about 25 police officers were also invited to catch the thriller

Rider on the show

Gurmeet Chaudhary

Varun Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Jibraan Khan and Jackie Shroff


Varun Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Jibraan Khan and Jackie Shroff


Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Debina BonnerjeeVarun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Debina Bonnerjee


Crime time once more

Rasika Dugal pauses to pet a stray before joining  her co-actors for a dekko of her crime drama’s new edition

Going green

Tejasswi Prakash indulges herself in a salon before the weekend shenanigans kickstart

Tee speaks

Sporting a T-shirt that reads ‘Inhale, exhale, repeat,’ Ananya Panday seems to have found the perfect gymwear.

Phone a friend

Jasmin Bhasin is all smiles while visiting best friend Karishma Tanna’s home

