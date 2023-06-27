Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan collaborating on an action thriller

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are going to work in a film together, directed by Sujoy Ghosh

The news of Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan collaborating on an action thriller has naturally got the superstar's fans excited. Not only is the actor sharing screen space with his debutante daughter, whose first film, The Archies, is due later this year, but thanks to the yet-untitled film, Khan's fans will get to see him in theatres merely months after his December release, Dunki.

In a new update, sources tell Mid-day that Khan is taking the film on floors with director Sujoy Ghosh in the next few months. "Shah Rukh and Suhana will start shooting for the film in October. The shoot is planned till March, 2024, as Shah Rukh will start shooting Tiger vs Pathaan with Salman in April," a source says.

Ghosh, who will be directing Shah Rukh for the first time, has previously helmed two of his productions - Badla and Bob Biswas. The upcoming film will be co-produced by Khan's Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

While there's no clarity yet on whether Shah Rukh and Suhana will play father-daughter on screen, insiders reveal the superstar will be seen as a key character and have considerable screen time. "Shah Rukh has an hour-long role. In terms of length, one can compare it to Salman's appearance in Antim. The script has been locked. Pre-production is underway. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are in for a treat as they get to see him in 2024 before Tiger vs Pathaan releases in 2025," says the source.