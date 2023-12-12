Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote another lengthy letter to Jacqueline Fernandez and also shared that he will be going to propose to the actress again, hinting that he has done it before

In Pic: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her linkup with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Currently, Chandrasekar is in a Delhi jail. However, it didn't stop him from sharing another long letter with Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote another lengthy letter to Jacqueline Fernandez and also shared that he will be going to propose to the actress again, hinting that he has done it before

In the long letter, Sukesh shared, “You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the “White Gown” at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again.”

His letter further added, "Baby your two other latest pictures, one shot at the desert in your “Red Arabic outfit”, and the Bow Pink Saree you were Super Gorgeous. But the one stole my heart flat, is the photoshoot of yours in the Glittery Lehenga, Baby You are the Only Living Angel on this planet, the Lehenga and you together were “Soo Beautiful Soo Stunning, Just Looking Like a wow” and giving me “Sleepless Nights” as all my thoughts is only about you my Honey Bee".

He also recalled the time when the two celebrated the festive season together. "I have missed having your favourite Turkey grilled and the “Chateau Chavel Blanc, 1947 Wine” with you, but guess what, sooner than you think we are gonnna celebrate and have it together now, my CupCake," he wrote.

He further wrote, "Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time."

As per reports, he ended the note with calling Jacqueline a "sherni", and said that he is always "high" on his love for her.