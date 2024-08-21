Couldn’t let a barricade stand in the way: Pankaj Tripathi on meeting fans at India Day Parade

Due to safety protocols and security reasons, the area was barricaded, limiting the interaction between the acclaimed actor and his fans

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi was recently invited as the Guest of Honour for the annual India Day Parade in New York, where he posed with fans for pictures as he believes that an actor’s real success lies in the love and respect of the audiences.

Due to safety protocols and security reasons, the area was barricaded, limiting the interaction between the acclaimed actor and his fans. However, that did not stop Tripathi, who leaned down on the floor to pose for selfies with those behind the barricades, ensuring that as many people as possible could capture a moment.

Talking about the experience, Tripathi said, “I have always believed that an actor’s real success lies in the love and respect of the audience. My fans have supported me throughout my journey, and I feel it’s my duty to reciprocate that love in whatever way I can.”

He said that India Day Parade in New York was a special occasion. Tripathi, whose latest release Stree 2 has created a tizzy at the box-office, added, “I was overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the people there.

When I saw how much it meant to them to take a picture with me, I couldn’t let a barricade stand in the way. I’m deeply grateful for the love they’ve shown me, and moments like these remind me why I chose this profession.”

