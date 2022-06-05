Couple Goals! Dhruv Ghanekar: We met as kids and worked on a Shyam Benegal film

Ishitta Arun and Dhruv Ghanekar join mid-day.com’s Couple Goals

Ishitta and Dhruv

Ishitta Arun and Dhruv Ghanekar are the latest couple to join mid-day.com’s special series, Couple Goals. They met and acted together in Shyam Benegal’s 1985 release ‘Trikal.’ However, their connection dates back to their grandfathers knowing each other. The duo reconnected as adults and decided to tie the knot in 2005.

Dhruv Ghanekar says, “We met when we were kids, knew each other since a long time. My mother and her aunt were in the same class in college. Our grandfathers knew each other because there was some Jaipur connection! We worked together on Shyam Benegal’s ‘Trikal,’ where my brother and I were acting. Ishitta just came with her mother (Ila Arun) and Shyam babu put her in the film as well.”

Sharing her memories of the shoot Ishitta reveals, “We have a legendary shot, where Dhruv, his brother and I are on a sofa during a party. We have that to show our kids!” She adds, “Dhruv broke the ice when we first went out as adults.”

