With Crazxy inching closer to its release, anticipation among the audience is at an all-time high. The teaser, trailer, and songs have offered a thrilling glimpse into its wild world, leaving everyone wanting more. Now, taking the madness up a notch, the makers have orchestrated a crazy crossover featuring Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and Poonam Pandey.

Goli Maar Bheje Mein song unveiled

The makers of Crazxy are leaving no stone unturned to amaze the audience every time. This time, they have brought Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey into the Goli Maar Bheje Mein song from the film. They also captioned it: "The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (28th February)"

The song, “Goli Maar Bheje Mein”, is described as a high-energy anthem that’s sure to dominate playlists and dance floors. With a mix of powerful beats, bold lyrics, and an infectious rhythm, this track perfectly captures the wild, untamed spirit of the film itself. The song’s vibrant music video, featuring fierce choreography and dynamic visuals, will only add to the hype surrounding Crazxy.

For those unversed, Rakhi and Poonam are known to be taking potshots at each other in the media. This is an unusual collaboration that has the internet’s attention.

About Sohum Shah’s Crazxy

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.

Sohum rose to fame with his nuanced acting in Tumbbad. Tumbbad 2 is also in the works. Tumbbad features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.