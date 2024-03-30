'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

A still from Crew Pic/Kriti Sanon's Instagram

‘Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon released in theatres on March 29. The film which highlights female friendships amid chaos in its backdrop has been billed as a comedy heist drama. Despite the film being out on a holiday (Good Friday), it managed to earn Rs 8.75 crore on its first day at the box office.

As per Sacnilk.com, 'Crew' occupied 13.93% of the Hindi belt, followed by 24.63% of afternoon shows, and 28.18% of evening shows. The highest viewing however was during the night shows with 38.62% occupancy. Regions with the maximum occupancy were Chennai at 58.25%, Bengaluru at 46.00%, followed by Mumbai at 31.50%, and Delhi NCR at 26.50%.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Recently, 'Crew' writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared about the training session that the lead actresses went through for the role of air hostess. "They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

It has been backed by Rhea Kapoor who has previously bankrolled films like 'Aisha' (2010), 'Khoobsurat' (2014), 'Veere Di Wedding' (2018), and 'Thank You For Coming' (2023).

(With inputs from ANI)