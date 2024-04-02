Crew Box Office Day 4: The Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon movie is earning great numbers along with laughs and love

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Crew has been released on the big screen and is winning the hearts of the audience. Having garnered amazing word of mouth, the film has grabbed a strong hold at the box office. Not just in India, the film is performing well internationally as well.

While the film paved the weekend with its raging box office numbers, it has started the first week on a good note. Continuing its rule at the box office, the film earned 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. gross worldwide on Day 4, which is indeed a strong hold on its first Monday. The total amounted to 70.73 Cr. Worldwide gross.

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. The growth continued with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3. Entering the first week with a bang the film has collected 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4. With this, the film has proved its strong hold at the box office, which speaks volumes of the love film is garnering from the audience.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs. Recently, during the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a women-centric comedy film.

"We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

Kriti also discussed women's potential in comic roles and the fact that 'Crew' is not about male bashing.

"The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry and that is about the 'Crew'. I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well(I feel, that whenever any women-oriented film comes, it is about girls, everyone thinks that it is very serious, or then there will be some issue, or then there will be men bashing, all that. There is nothing like this as you can see women can do comedy very very well)."

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.