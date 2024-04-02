Crew: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu land on a billboard at Time Square, NYC- watch video

Crew: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer is casting its magic on the international audiences, and they have given a thumbs-up to the film

Crew was released on 29th March

Ever since Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' has been released, it has made the audiences glued to it. The film has indeed arrived as the biggest commercial family entertainer that offers unlimited fun and madness to audiences. With word of mouth, the film is setting the screens on fire and winning hearts in India. It has also proved its mettle globally, has made its presence in Times Square and has emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year.

There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on Times Square. Crew is casting its magic on the international audiences, and they have given a thumbs-up to the film. With the trend, it is moving; it won't be enormous to say that 'Crew' will be having another glorious run in cinemas across the globe. Having paved a successful weekend with its rising box office collections, The film's worldwide gross total amounted to 62.53 crore.

While sharing the news of Crew’s presence at Times Square, the production house wrote, “#CREW makes history by dominating Times Square and becoming the biggest Hindi film opening in North America this year!”

About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.