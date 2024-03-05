The newly unveiled song from 'Crew' called 'Naina' featured a lot of fashion moments that left audience members spellbound, let's take a look

Crew song Naina OUT: The highly anticipated film 'Crew' has just dropped its first track, 'Naina' and it won’t be a lie to say that the song is one of the biggest tracks of the year! Makers of the film have been teasing fans with snippets, creating a buzz around this promotional song that features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who are all looking extremely hot in the music video.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon sizzle in stunning designer looks

All three leading ladies wore flowy cutout dresses that gave a carefree vibe to the video. Kriti Sanon rocked a strappy orange dress, showing off a lot of leg. Tabu went for a similar style in red, creating a beautiful silhouette as the song unfolded. Kareena stole the spotlight in a neon green strappy dress, fearlessly flaunting her leg and turning up the heat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely stunning in a red embellished dress with a latex-like appearance. The dress was impeccably tailored, perfectly hugging her curves and accentuating her toned physique. The intricate embellishments on the dress added a touch of drama to her look. Kareena's hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down, and her makeup was flawless. Her entire look was nothing short of a vision.

Kriti Sanon showcased various looks in the video, with one standout being an all-white outfit – a bandeau top, white mini skirt, and a long coat that got everyone talking. She also rocked a similar black outfit with minimal pearl embellishments, paired with a black oversized blazer.

This collaboration is nothing short of extraordinary. Known for their unique styles and unparalleled swag, Diljit and Badshah bring their alag (unique) vibe to "Naina" infusing it with infectious energy and catchy beats that are sure to get listeners vibing along to make it the peppiest song of this year.

As the song plays, Diljit's soulful vocals transport listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, while Badshah's signature rap adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track. Together, they create a vibey atmosphere that is impossible to resist, making "Naina" the ultimate anthem for fans this year.

The music video itself is a visual treat, featuring three of the hottest actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as they sizzle on screen, adding to the allure of the track and ensuring that "Naina" will be on repeat for weeks to come.

Overall, "Naina" is not just a song; it's an experience. With its irresistible beats, captivating visuals, and powerhouse performances, this track is set to dominate the charts and solidify its place as the biggest song of the year. So, crank up the volume, hit play, and get ready to vibe along with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah as they deliver a musical masterpiece.